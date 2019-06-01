Melaye Dazzles, Releases New Song at Wike’s Inauguration Dinner

Senator Dino Melaye has undoubtedly become a nationwide sensation with his music singing prowess.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West at the national Assembly doesn’t miss an opportunity to release a ‘hit song’ on issues in the polity.

Well this time, the target of his troll music isn’t his favourite political rival, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. Rather, he sang to celebrate the inauguration for a second term of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Invited to speak at the inauguration dinner in Port Harcourt, the Senator once again serenaded the seated guests with his musical talent.

He grabbed the microphone and sang to eulogise his host.

His song which is always filled with humorous lyrics lightened up the gathering as the crowd burst into laughter as Melaye sang.

The Senator shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption;

“My new song for Wike”

Check out the dope track shared on his Instagram page below…