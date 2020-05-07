Melaye allegedly set to wed Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo

Is social media gist is anything to go by, Nollywood actress and single mum of two, Iyabo Ojo is set to wed Senator Dino Melaye.

The curvy thespian earlier fuelled the rumors after posting a photo of herself flaunting her diamond ring and adding the ‘Olori’ tag to her social media Display name

And now, reports have emerged claiming Iyabo Ojo is set to get married to controversial Nigerian Senator, Melaye.

Gist lovers reports the story thus:

Hello Tueh Tueh,so mama added olori to her name and y’all kept wondering why she did that?some blogs even speculated she got married to a king🤣🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️.

Well our very good dramatic senator yaf engage my TIKTOK mama,this one nor be Bisi Omologbalogba o,this one Na confirm made,Iyabo is Kuku a single mother and uncle Dino is divorced so two can play the game,Love in the air,this love no go die o,Actress Lola Alao already took her place as the mother in-law already,but madam should be careful because when Senator Dino was dating Actress Bisi Omo logba logba then,this was the same way Aunty Alao was over her,until Aunty Bisi get belle for the senator ,mama Alao come change mouth say them no agree say she go born for him brother,enough said,love is a beautiful thing and I like Actress Iyabo too😜let’s enjoy this naijamoney together,let’s choose a wedding hashtag #YABDIN2020😂,I come in peace.

Fingers crossed still…

