Melania Trump Rejects Donald Trump’s Attempt to Hold Hands

Looks like Melania Trump is not down for any public display of affection with her husband and president of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

The first lady yet again refused to hold hands with her husband as they got off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Washington after flying in from Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 16, in a video that has gone viral.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son, Baron were getting off the plane together when the president attempted to hold his wife’s hand twice.

Mrs Trump visibly resisted the attempt, rather holding on to her $13K camel-colored Hermès Birkin bag, which she clutched tightly.

Recall that the first lady has refused holding hands with her husband on previous occasions.

There was one time in January 13, 2020, where Melania Trump pulled her hand out of her husband’s hand while attending a College Football Championship in New Orleans.

Also, on May 22, 2017, Melanie refused to hold Trump’s hand after they landed at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel.

