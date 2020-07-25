Mel Gibson Hospitalised for a Week After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Mel Gibson reportedly spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital in April after testing positive for COVID-19, THR is reporting.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed by a representative Friday who said that the 64-year-old actor-director has since completely recovered and is doing “great.” He also said Gibson has tested negative “numerous times” since then.

With this development, this has made Gibson the latest high-profile figures to go public with their COVID-19 diagnoses and recoveries. Others include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, George Stephanopoulos and Pink.

Meanwhile, the United States has more than 4 million known cases of the coronavirus, with more than 140,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

