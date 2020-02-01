Meghan Trainor Collaborates With Nicki Minaj for ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ Video

ukamaka

Meghan Trainor’s much-anticipated album, Treat Myself, arrived Friday (Jan. 31), and fans were pleased to see the album’s Nicki Minaj-assisted “Nice to Meet Ya.”

The collaboration also came with a video.

The colourful clip is reportedly inspired by the 1988 movie Working Girl, which is one of Meghan’s favorite films. Trainor posts up with her girlfriend co-workers at the office, as they all don different pastel-colored suits and break out into a dance routine to the bubbly pop record, which makes for a pleasing aesthetic.

Watch the colorful video below.

