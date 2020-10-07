Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are Expecting!

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Shepherd have a bun in the oven!

The singer and her actor husband both took to their respective Instagram pages to share the happy news of expecting their first child together.

Posting the picture of a baby’s sonogram on her page on Wednesday, October 7, Trainor wrote;

“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!”

“@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

Spy Kids alum, Sabara, also announced the pregnancy news on his Instagram page alongside the same sonogram photo. He wrote;

“I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

The baby news comes just two months before the couple’s second wedding anniversary.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara tied the knot in December 2018 in an intimate ceremony in their backyard on Meghan’s 25th birthday.

Congratulations to the couple!

