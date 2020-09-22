Meghan Markle’s Lawyers Shut Down Claims That She Cooperated With Royal Book Authors

The lawyers of Meghan Markle have shut down the claims made by the lawyers of the British press she’s suing for invasion of privacy, which claimed that the Duchess of Sussex made personal information public by cooperating with the authors of a book about her relationship with Prince Harry.

Recall that the Duchess is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website over five February 2019 articles that published portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Harry in 2018.

THR says that the 39-year-old former actress “is seeking damages from publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd. for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and data protection breaches.” As expected, the “publisher is contesting the claim. It argues that Meghan must have known the letter to her father would likely become public.”

The report continued:

Alexandra Marzec, a lawyer for Associated Newspapers, said Monday that Meghan had a media strategy that involved “using her friends as, effectively, PR agents” to “influence the media” in the months before she sent the letter to her father. At a hearing Monday at the High Court in London, the publisher sought to amend its defense in light of a book about Meghan and Harry that was published last month. It said the book — Finding Freedom — “contains a great deal of detailed information about (Meghan’s) personal life, including a number of passages referring to her relationship and communications with her father, and a section referring to the letter which is at the heart of this case.” Antony White, the senior lawyer for Associated Newspapers, said in written submissions that the book appeared to have been written with Meghan and Harry’s “extensive cooperation.” But Meghan’s lawyers denied that she cooperated with the authors of the book, Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie. “The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book,” Meghan’s lawyer Justin Rushbrooke said in a written submission. Scobie said in a written witness statement that “any suggestion that the Duke and Duchess collaborated on the book is false. “

You can see the rest of the story here.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

