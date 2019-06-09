Meghan Markle Spots Eternity Ring at First Public Appearance Since Son’s Birth

Meghan Markle stepped out with her husband Prince Harry for the Trooping the Colour festivities on Saturday, and fans were quick to spot the new eternity ring she wore.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the latest addition to her jewelry collection, which she wore alongside her wedding band and engagement ring, is given following marriage, as a sign of lasting love and commitment between a couple. And jeweler Astley Clarke explains, “With no beginning and no end this endless circle of diamonds represents the eternity of life, or if you are feeling romantic, love.”

The sentimental jewelry pieces have become a bit of a tradition in the royal family, with Prince William giving wife Kate an eternity ring following the birth of their first child, son Prince George.

The royal mom welcomed her son just five weeks ago, on May 6, and with the exception of their first outing as a trio, two days after Archie’s birth, the Duchess of Sussex has stayed out of the public eye.

Check it out below: