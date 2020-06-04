Meghan Markle Speaks on Racism and Police Brutality in Address to High School Graduates

Meghan Markle has broken her silence on the topic of George Floyd’s death, racism and police brutality in the United States.

The Duchess of Sussex in a six minute video to the graduating class of 2020 of her former high school, Immaculate Heart, spoke on the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, etc.

The video which was tagged- courtesy of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’ was published on Essence magazine’s website.

“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that it would get picked apart. And I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, Markle started off.

‘As we’ve all seen over the last week what is happening in our country and in our state and in our home town of LA has been absolutely devastating’.

She then proceeded to speak on George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others that have been senselessly killed as a result of racism and police brutality.

‘George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. Stephon Clark, his life mattered’.

In the graduation speech, the former actress and ‘Suits’ star who was voted school president apologised for the state of the world as it is today.

“So the first thing I want to say to you is that I’m sorry. I’m so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present.’

‘So I am sorry in a way that we have not gotten the world to a place where you deserve it to be.

Markle charged the students to use their voices in the polls as many of them are 18 or turning 18.

You’re going to use your voice in a stronger way than you have ever been able to because most of you are 18 – or you’re going to turn 18 — so you’re going to vote.

‘You are going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do, because with as diverse, vibrant and opened minded as I know the teachings at Immaculate Heart are, I know you know that black lives matter. So I am already excited for what you’re going to do in the world.

‘You are equipped, you are ready, we need you and you are prepared. I am so proud to call each of you a fellow alumni, and I’m so eager to see what you’re going to do.

‘Please know that I am cheering you on all along the way, I am exceptionally proud of you, and I’m wishing you a huge congratulations on today, the start of all the impact you’re going to make in the world as leaders that we all so deeply crave. Congratulations ladies, and thank you in advance.’

Meghan and Harry had been maintaining a low profile on social media since exiting their royal duties. Their last Instagram post was on March 30, over 2 months ago.

This is the first time Meghan Markle is addressing the issue of George Floyd’s death and other related matters since protests broke out all over the United Sates.

