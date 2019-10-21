Meghan Markle Says She ‘Never Thought’ Royal Life ‘Would Be Easy’

Meghan Markle continues to speak out against the violent press intrusions in the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Sussex had a fank chat with host Tom Bradby in ITV’s new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey — which aired on Sunday in the U.K.

Asked how long she can manage the constant onslaught of attention, lack of privacy and ongoing tabloid rumors, Meghan revealed she just takes “each day as it comes,” adding, “I think the grass is always greener. You have no idea. It’s really hard to understand what it’s like. I know what it seems like it should be, but it’s a very different thing.”

She also recalled having these conversations with her husband Prince Harry. “I have said for a long time to H, that’s what I call him, ‘It’s not enough to just survive something. That’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.’ “

Meghan continued, “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”Meghan went on to tell Bradby that she would understand the scrutiny if it were fair.

“I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair. And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile,” she said.

“If things were fair … If I’d done something wrong, I’d be the first one to go ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry. I would never do that,’ ” she continued. “But when people are saying things that are just untrue and they are being told they’re untrue but they’re allowed to still say them — I don’t know anybody in the world who would feel like that’s okay. That’s different from just scrutiny. That’s…. what would you call that? It’s a really different beast, you know.”

This comes two days after the first trailer of the documentary revealed her struggles throughout her pregnancy. “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she said. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Asked if it “would be fair” to say that she’s “not really okay, as in it’s really been a struggle,” Meghan responded, “Yes.”

Ultimately though, Meghan said that her husband and son Archie have helped her get through things. “It’s okay,” she said. “The good thing is that I’ve got my baby and I’ve got my husband and they’re the best.”