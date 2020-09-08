Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Pay Back £2.4 million of U.K. Taxpayer After Netflix Deal

THR is reporting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid back the £2.4 million of U.K. taxpayers’ money that was spent on renovating their British residence Frogmore Cottage.

Per the outlet, the couple has recently inked a Netflix deal and so decided to pay back the money after criticisms from the British tabloids since they announced they would back away from being senior members of the British royal family in January.

The couple live in Montecito, near Santa Barbara in California.

Speaking with Guardian, Prince Harry’s spokesperson said: “A contribution has been made to the sovereign grant [the source of funding to the royal family] by the Duke of Sussex.”

“This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty the Queen, and will remain the U.K. residence of the duke and his family.”

Last week, the duke and duchess signed a multiyear overall deal at Netflix. The deal will cover scripted and unscripted TV series, documentaries, feature films and kids’ programming.

