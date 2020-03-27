Meghan Markle Narrates New Disney Nature Documentary: Trailer

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is making a grand return to the screen.

Disney announced took to their Twitter to announce that the duchess will be narrating one of its newest nature documentaries, Elephant, which will be available to stream on Disney+ starting April 3rd.

“Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus,” read a tweet from the Disneynature Twitter account on Thursday.

Check out the tweet:

