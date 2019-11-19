Meghan Markle Named One of Most Influential Stars in Fashion This Year

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle topped the Lyst’s top ten most influential people in fashion this year.

Per THR:

Lyst used data from 104 million online shoppers in 2019 to rank the 10 most influential “power dressers” measured in terms of stars “whose personal style choices drove the biggest spikes in searches, sales, news coverage and social media mentions over the last 12 months,” according to the report.

So, Duchess was acknowledged, among other efforts, for designing her own charity capsule of work attire to benefit unemployed women in the U.K.

Others on the list include Timothee Chalamet due in part to designer Virgil Abloh’s bib and a buzzy sequined hoodie Chalamet wore to the premiere of The King; Zendaya for her show-stopping, light-up Cinderella look at the 2019 Met Gala that was designed by Tommy Hilfiger.

Check out the full list here.