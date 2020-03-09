Meghan Markle & Harry Stun in Red at the Mountbatten Festival of Music

Harry and Meghan Markle are finally living the peaceful and happy life they so much deserve.

Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London–part of their final lap of royal duties.

They will officially step down on March 31.

Harry wore a uniform for his role as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, and Meghan matched with him in a red dress, red shoes and a red purse. They looked absolutely stunning.

Check them out below:

Photos © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton

