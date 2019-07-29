Meghan Markle Guest-Edits British Vogue, Featuring Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue.

According to Glamour, she is the very first guest editor of British Vogue‘s September issue—the biggest one of the year. The magazine and the palace both announced the news on Sunday evening (July 28) via social media.

“Introducing the September 2019 issue of #BritishVogue, guest-edited by HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal,” British Vogue wrote in an Instagram post with the issue cover. “Entitled #ForcesForChange, the cover features 15 world-leading women who are reshaping public life for global good, and were personally chosen by The Duchess of Sussex, and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful.”

And some of the women featured in this issue include Nigeria’s Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche, Gemma Chan, Yara Shahidi, Greta Thunberg, Laverne Cox, and Jane Fonda,

