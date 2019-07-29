Meghan Markle Guest-Edits British Vogue, Featuring Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

ukamakaLifeStyleNo Comment on Meghan Markle Guest-Edits British Vogue, Featuring Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue.

According to Glamour, she is the very first guest editor of British Vogue‘s September issue—the biggest one of the year. The magazine and the palace both announced the news on Sunday evening (July 28) via social media.

“Introducing the September 2019 issue of #BritishVogue, guest-edited by HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal,” British Vogue wrote in an Instagram post with the issue cover. “Entitled #ForcesForChange, the cover features 15 world-leading women who are reshaping public life for global good, and were personally chosen by The Duchess of Sussex, and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful.”

And some of the women featured in this issue include Nigeria’s Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche,  Gemma Chan, Yara Shahidi, Greta Thunberg, Laverne Cox, and Jane Fonda,

See their post below:

View this post on Instagram

Introducing the September 2019 issue of #BritishVogue, guest-edited by HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal. Entitled #ForcesForChange, the cover features 15 world-leading women who are reshaping public life for global good, and were personally chosen by The Duchess of Sussex, and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful. The 16th slot – which, in print, appears as a mirror – is intended by The Duchess to show how you are part of this collective moment of change too. Click the link in bio to read about how The #DuchessOfSussex became the first guest editor of the September issue in the magazine’s 103-year history. Photographed in New York, Stockholm, London and Auckland by @TheRealPeterLindbergh, with fashion editors @Edward_Enninful and @TheRealGraceCoddington, hair by @BartPumpkin and @SergeNormant, make-up by @TheValGarland and @Diane.Kendal, nails by @LorraineVGriffin and @YukoTsuchihashi. On newsstands Friday 2 August. Starring: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

,

Related Posts

Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed, Weds Second Wife in Lagos [Photos]

July 28, 2019

Photo Story: Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu Ooni Others Attend Esther Ajayi’s “Celebrate The Comforter.”

July 27, 2019

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Custom Versace Dress at 50th Birthday Party

July 26, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *