Meghan Markle goes into Labour

The Duchess of Sussex and wife of UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, has gone into labour with her first child.

Buckingham Palace reportedly confirmed the news to NBC News on Monday.

Prince Harry and the former “Suits” actress had a fairytale wedding last year in a chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London.

The baby will be Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild and Prince Charles’ fourth grandchild.

Kensington Palace had said that the birth would be revealed only once Harry and Meghan had the opportunity to celebrate privately with their new born.

It is not yet known where the baby would be born.

