Meghan Markle Fights Back Tears As Speaks About Press Harassment

Meghan Markle has opened up about her mental health following the vile press harassment she’s endured ever since her marriage to Prince Harry.

The Duchess and new mum fought back tears in a TV interview to be screened on Sunday. And in the clip released yesterday, Tom Bradby, from Britain’s ITV network, asked Meghan, what the impact had been on her “physical and mental health of all the pressure” that she is under.

Meghan replied: “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable.”

And when she was asked how she was coping, Meghan said: “Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m ok. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Bradby then added: “And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really ok? That it’s really been a struggle?” To which Meghan replied: “Yes.”

This has stirred heated reactions from folks on social media, with many people calling out the UK media for their vile racist attack on the new mum.

See the video that got everyone talking:

"Not many people have asked if I’m ok … it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes." Meghan reveals to ITV's @tombradby the intense media spotlight has left her struggling to cope while becoming a mum #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/kZqhZV66OL — ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019