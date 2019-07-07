Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Their Son Archie’s Christening Photos

Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the special photos from the private christening of their firstborn son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The first image was the proud parents and their son, and their families. And the second image is of the parents and their son Archie, in black and white.

“Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years,” said the statement shared on their official Instagram, adding, “The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter.”

It continued, “It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue.”

