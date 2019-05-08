Meghan and Prince Harry Step out with their Newborn Son

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and Prince Harry, have finally made their first public appearance with their two-day-old son, fondly called baby Sussex.

Prince Harry lovingly cradled his son wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a cute white knitted hat as the beaming parents showed him to the world.

Speaking about her son, Meghan Markle said: “He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm.”

Harry said: “I don’t know who he gets that from.”

On which parent the baby looked more like, Harry said: “Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”

Meghan thanked everyone “for all the well-wishes and kindness saying “it just means so much.”

The couple has not yet announced the name they have chosen for the seventh in line to the throne.

The Queen is expected to meet the new baby – her eighth great-grandchild – for the first time at Windsor Castle later on Wednesday, The Guardian reports

By tradition, he could have at least one title, the Earl of Dumbarton, taken from one of the subsidiary titles of his father.