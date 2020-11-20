Megan Thee Stallion’s Debut Album “Good News” is Here: Listen

Megan Thee Stallion has now dropped her much-anticipated debut album Good News.

The album features her “Savage Remix” (featuring Beyoncé), “Girls in the Hood,” and “Don’t Stop” (featuring Young Thug).

Other stars who appeared on Good News include SZA, City Girls, DaBaby, Popcaan, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Mustard.

The first track, “Shots Fired,” is a response to Tory Lanez, who she accused of shooting her in July. Tory Lanez denied it. And she opened up about the incident in a New York Times op-ed titled “Why I Speak Up for Black Women.”

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

