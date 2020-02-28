Megan Thee Stallion Tells How She Deals With Constant Dating Gossip

Megan is the latest cover star of Rolling Stone, where she spoke, among other things, about the constant gossip surrounding her dating life.

Speaking with Charles Holmes, the addressed the unfortunate practice of the general public romantically linking her to anyone with whom she happens to be photographed.

“These are my immediate girlfriends, and we all have a lot of guy friends,” Megan, who was most recently made the subject of such inane speculation thanks to a G-Eazy IG post, said. “But now, it’s just a public thing. People think that if I’m hanging out with anybody, it got to be, ‘Oh, they’re having sex.’ Why can’t I just be turnt up with my friend tonight? They’re just doing this shit because they want some attention, and I cannot feed into it.”

Megan added that she still has anxiety due to grieving the loss of her mother and great-grandmother, which only makes the prevalence of what Holmes calls “a specific misogyny reserved for young black women” even worse.

“Then I have to get on the internet and see these motherfuckers talking about me? That shit really be pissing me off sometimes,” she said.

Meanwhile, check out her cover: