Megan Thee Stallion Teases Video of New Music with Young Thug

This is ‘hot girl’ season and Megan Thee Stallion isn’t backing down as she has just collaborated with Young Thug on another one.

The ‘Savage’ crooner who currently has the number one song on the chart,  ‘WAP’ with Cardi B, teased the video of the new music with Young Thug, ‘Don’t Stop.

Megan Thee Stallion shared a snippet of the video which will drop later today on her Instagram page and it sure looks like another hit.

“I WRECK ALL HOES NO CHALLENGE STALLI COME THROUGH DO DAMAGE”, she captioned the video.

See clip below.

