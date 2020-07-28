Megan thee Stallion Shows Off Her Diamond-Encrusted Jewelry: “Unbreakable”

Megan Thee Stallion continues to keep her head up despite the harsh criticisms she has faced since news surfaced that she got shot in both legs.

On Monday, the rapper took to Instagram Live where she revealed that she was shot in both feet but fortunately the bullets missed any major bones or tendons.

While she has yet to name her shooter, many people alleged that she was the aggressor, many made nasty jokes about her. Which is why she was forced to explain there was nothing she could have done to warrant being shot.

“It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about,” Megan said. “I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do shit.”

“Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents. My momma was my best friend—I’m still not really over that. So you kind of try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think are making you happy,” Megan said while choking back tears. “I thought I was ready to give good energy to other people and other people wasn’t ready to give good energy to me.”

After shutting down the rumours, she posted a selfie of her diamond-encrusted jewelry on Instagram showing that negative energy can’t deter her.

