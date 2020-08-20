Megan Thee Stallion Shows off Graphic Gunshot Injuries Following Comments that She Lied About Her Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has taken to Instagram to shut down trolls and their insensitive comments following allegations that she lied about her shooting.

The ‘Savage’ crooner whose collaboration with Cardi B, ‘WAP’, is currently ruling the charts, shared graphic images of the injuries she sustained after she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez.

Some trolls had taken to social media to question the authenticity of Megan Thee Stallion’s claims of being shot given that she was recovered and carrying on business as usual.

She took to Instagram to slam the trolls as she shared images of her feet and even showed a picture where a doctor was working on her gunshot injury.

Addressing the claims that she lied about being shot, the rapper wrote;

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up…

“I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ?’

“Why y’all upset that I can walk ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! ‘

“God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION”.

Recall that Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet after she allegedly tried fleeing the car of Tory Lanez, following an argument at a house party in the Hollywood Hills in July.

TMZ reported that as Megan and her best friend tried leaving the chauffeur-driven SUV of the Canadian rapper in the early hours of Sunday morning, Lanez, 27, allegedly opened fire inside the vehicle and shot Megan, 25, twice in the feet.

