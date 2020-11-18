Megan Thee Stallion Shares the Tracklist for Her New Album “Good News”

Megan Thee Stallion has taken to her social media to share the tracklist for her debut album Good News.

The project includes some of her hits like “Savage Remix” (featuring Beyoncé), “Girls in the Hood,” and “Don’t Stop” (featuring Young Thug), as well as new songs that feature SZA, Lil Durk, City Girls, Popcaan, and others.

This comes months after her stunning stunning performance on SNL. She also launched a scholarship fund for women of color, wrote a New York Times Op-Ed headlined “Why I Speak Up for Black Women,” and was named Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.

Check out Meg’s Good News tracklist below.

