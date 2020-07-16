Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Multiple Times

Megan Thee Stallion has said that she was shot multiple times on Sunday.

“I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” the rapper whose legal name is Megan Pete wrote in an Instagram post.

But she did not say who shot her or why.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery,” she added.

While the Los Angeles police had no immediate comment on the incident in the Hollywood Hills early on Sunday, it was worthy to note that officer Jeff Lee confirmed that rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Megan that evening, was arrested on a concealed weapons charge.

Megan noted that she wanted to correct an inaccurate narrative about what happened that evening, apparently referring to a TMZ story on Lanez’s arrest that said she was treated only for broken glass in her foot.

She said on Instagram that “the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” adding that “it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

See her full post below:

