Megan Thee Stallion Replies Those Who Criticise Her Twerking

Meghan Thee Stallion likes to shake her ass.

The Hot Girl Summer rapper made this clear in a new sit down with the folks at Genius, where she spoke, among other things, about the criticisms she has received from fans who think all she does is twerk.

“People get offended by twerking, but that shit is crazy. I love to shake my ass, that’s like one of my favourite things to do,” she said. And to those who say that’s all she does, she added: “Actually, I go to school and I rap. And sometimes, I be cooking and I am a dog mum.”

She further added, “You came to see me twerk.”

See the video below: