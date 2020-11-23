Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Body” at the AMAs and it was Perfect: WATCH

Megan Thee Stallion performed her latest hit song, Body, at last night’s American Music Awards.

The rapper didn’t rap all the words during her performance (thanks to the aerobic dance), but she delivered. Period.

She began with a glorious speech about loving every “inch” of her body, and she, as usual, twerked up a storm,w ith fans screaming their lungs out.

The rapper also accepted the award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop at the event.

Watch the Megan Thee Stallion performance below:

I love MY body and NOBODY OWNS IT BUT ME🔥 https://t.co/3jPlOJJzJL — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 23, 2020

