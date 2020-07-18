Megan Thee Stallion on Surviving Shooting: “Black Women are so Unprotected”

Megan Thee Stallion released another statement after revealing that she suffered multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” the “Hot Girl” rapper wrote on Twitter. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

This comes after she wrote on Instagram earlier this week, detailing being shot more than once “as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

TMZ had said that she suffered from a cut on her foot, but police later found fellow rapper Tory Lanez with a weapon in the SUV. She further set the record straight by claiming she was never arrested and that “police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

Page Six further added that Lanez allegedly shot her over the weekend following a dispute.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” a source told Page Six. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

Read her latest update below.

