Megan Thee Stallion is not slowing down anytime soon.

The rapper recently took to Instagram to give her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her work with the legendary Pharrell.

“Cooking up with the mf legend him self @pharrell,” she captioned the post. “We been going in for 3 days straight he calling me meg thee machine ! #SUGA.”

She also used the hashtag #Suga for her newest alter ego who will be introduced on the album. “My next project I will be introducing a new lady. Her name is Suga. She’s besties with Tina Snow,” She said during an Interview with NPR.

She went on to say; “I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans,” added Meg. “I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album.”