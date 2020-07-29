Megan Thee Stallion Gets a Love Package from Lizzo

Women are indeed supporting women and Megan Thee Stallion is receiving a lot of love following her recent ordeal.

The ‘Savage’ hitmaker who revealed that she was shot in both feet by a yet-to-be-named individual, got a care package from friend and fellow musician, Lizzo.

Megan shared a video of the package she got from the ‘Good as Hell’ crooner on her Instagram story, expressing her gratitude and telling Lizzo how much she loves her behind the camera.

We love to see this kind of sweet exchange between Megan Thee Stallion a d Lizzo and we hope other women do same.

