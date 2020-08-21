Megan Thee Stallion Finally Names Her Shooter: “Tory Lanez Hot Me!”

Megan Thee Stallion says she is done protecting a black man who has no interest in protecting her.

The rapper took to her Twitter last night to finally name Tory Lanez as the unidentified person who shot her weeks ago in the leg. “Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to these blogs lying and s**t, stop lying!” she said in the 6 minutes video.

She shut down rumours that she had hit Tory during an argument inside the SUV last month in the Hollywood Hills, and added that they were, however, arguing and she had to get down from the vehicle when Tory opened fire on her.

And speaking about why she didn’t tell the police what happened when they came, she admitted that she was trying to save her life, save a black man by not snitching on him despite the wrong done to her.

But she is done because his team keep slandering her on the internet.

See the video below:

Megan Thee Stallion confirms Tory Lanez shot her, reveals the rapper is not in jail because she didn’t tell police about his involvement: “Yes…Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie?” pic.twitter.com/ZB8JjKCvs8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2020

