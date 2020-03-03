Megan Thee Stallion Files Lawsuit Against Her Record Label

Megan Thee Stallion has dragged her record label (1501 Certified Entertainment) and the boss (Carl Crawford) to court.

Over the weekend, the rapper revealed their internal battle, how they record label has refused to let her drop any new music because she wanted to renegotiate her contract.

According to TMZ, the rapper says that she got a $10,000 advance when she signed, and that the label gets 60 percent of her recording income. As if that was not enough: of the 40 percent she gets she still has to pay engineers, mixers, and other artists who are featured on the tracks.

Also, her income from live gigs reportedly is more beneficial to the label than they are to her as 1501 has the rights to 30% of the money she makes from performances. That 30% number also goes for merchandising.

She further says in her suit that money from touring and performances goes directly to 1501. Megan says they’re supposed to give her a statement for what she’s owed, but that their accounting has been “purposefully and deceptively vague.” Billboard reports that the suit claims that Megan has made around $7 million but the label has only paid her $15,000. The report continues, per Complex:

She also says that Crawford has utilized a relationship he has with J. Prince, Rap-a-Lot Records’ founder, for the purpose of intimidating those within the industry. The suit specifically claims that Crawford pressured a producer to give him beats because Prince would be pissed if he didn’t. Megan further believes that Prince has played a role in a smear campaign against her, with the recent resurfacing of a five-year-old arrest being an example of that alleged campaign. This is why a Harris County, Texas district judge is giving Megan a temporary restraining order which means her label can’t block music she plans to put out on Friday. She tweeted this yesterday: NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING 🙏🏽🔥 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 3, 2020 A hearing is scheduled for March 13 to decide whether to end or extend the temporary restraining order.