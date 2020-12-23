Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why Her and Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ “Freaks Men the Hell Out”

Megan Thee Stallion has explained why her and Cardi B’s hit single, WAP, scares me.

The rap star spoke about this in a new interview with GQ, where she said people feel threatened by women like herself who are owning their bodies and seeking pleasure in themselves.

“Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body,” Meg told the magazine. “I feel like for a long time men felt like they owned sex and now women are saying, “Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don’t want it,” it freaks men the hell out. It just comes from a place of fear and insecurity, like why would anyone be mad about my WAP? It belongs to me.”

She also talked about the challenges she has faced this year, saying, “I have had such a crazy year, I don’t think it’s even fully sunk in yet. Every single moment has been so important and special to me,” Megan told GQ. “I’d say the biggest surprise was getting four Grammy nominations…I really had no idea it was coming. It’s like, damn, your girl is Grammy-nominated, not once but four times! It really caught me off guard and I’m so grateful for the recognition.”

Read Megan Thee Stallion’s full interview with GQ here.

