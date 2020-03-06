Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Album 'Suga': Listen

Megan Thee Stallion has finally released her debut album Suga.

The nine-track project includes her single “B.I.T.C.H.,” which just got a new Eif Rivera-directed video. It also includes collaborations with Kehlani and Gunna.

This amazing release comes amid her legal battles with label 1501 Certified Entertainment was preventing her from releasing new music. She filed a lawsuit against 1501 to get out of her contract. After filing her suit, Meg was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) from a district judge in Harris County, Texas, which allows her to release new music.

Watch the video and listen to the album below.

