Megan thee Stallion Drags Draya Michele for Making Jokes About Her Shooting

Megan thee Stallion has taken to her Twitter to slam Draya Michele for the unkind things she said about Megan’s shooting incidence.

It all started after the model alleged that Tory Lanez and Megan The Stallion have a “Bobby and Whitney” type thing going on. “I predict that they had some sort of Bobby & Whitney love that drove them down this type of road,” Draya Michele said before saying that she was “here for it.”

Michele even further, the star added, “I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”

And this rubbed Megan thee Stallion the wrong way.

“Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga,” said the rapper who was shot multiple times during an evening ride with Tory Lanez.

Many people have been itching to here the full story of what transpired between her and the Canadian artist, but both parties have yet to speak candidly about how the evening led to Megan getting hospitalised with gun shot wounds.

And she is tired of people making fun of her near-death experience. “And fuck all the hoe ass niggas making jokes about it too,” she said on her Twitter. “I’ll talk about shit when I get ready.”

Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

And fuck all the hoe ass niggas making jokes about it too🖕🏾 I’ll talk about shit when I get ready — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

