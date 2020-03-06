Megan Thee Stallion Declares: ‘I Am No One’s Property’

Megan Thee Stallion has taken to her Instagram to let everyone know that she can’t be twirled around anyone’s fingers.

This comes after she beat her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford in court over the release of her new project Suga.

“FACTS ARE FACTS AND THE FACTS ARE PUBLIC. I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released. I will proceed with the release of SUGA, On Friday March 6,” she wrote.

On Thursday, a Texas judge denied a request by Megan Thee Stallion’s estranged label to halt the release of her upcoming album.

Megan dragged Crawford for attacking her and her credibility during a recent interview with Billboard, in which the former MLB star called her “a liar” and “a fraud.” “To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY,” she added.

She continued, “Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits…talk about everything else. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt. I want my rights.”

And she said a lot more.

See the post below: