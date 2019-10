Megan Thee Stallion will be headlining the Flytime Music Festival set to hold in Lagos this December, on Sunday the 22nd!

You can get your tickets here, and for tables, call The Concierge Company on 0802-144-0206 or 0814-888-0937 or email [email protected]

Flytime Promotions, celebrating 15 years of Remarkable concerts!

check out the theatrical poster below: