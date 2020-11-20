Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her Glorious Body in New Music Video: “Body”

What anyone is not going to do is body-shame Megan Thee Stallion!

The rapper has released the new video for “Body”, which appears on her debut studio album, Good News, released at midnight on Thursday.

In the single, she celebrated “all body shapes”. “Got some sexy bodies in the video,” the rapper said, describing the clip on Instagram prior to its release. And in the single, she rapped: “The category is body/Look at the way it’s sitting,” she raps. “That ratio so out of control, that waist, that ass, them titties/If I were me and I woulda seen myself/I would have bought me a drink, took me home.”

Watch her below:

