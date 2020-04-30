Megan Thee Stallion Announces We Are Having a ‘Savage Summer’

Megan Thee Stallion is about to usher in the summer with some necessary savagery.

In case you missed it, the rapper collaborated with Beyonce for the remix of her hit single, Savage, and everyone can’t stop talking about it.

Now, the Houston rapper says that Bey has approved a Savage Summer, which, apparently, is the theme of this year’s summer, just like her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ last year.

Check out her tweets below:

Savage summer 😈 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 30, 2020

Beyoncé said it’s okay to be on demon time so we having a Savage Summer 😈😈😈 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 30, 2020

