Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Announces We Are Having a ‘Savage Summer’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Megan Thee Stallion Announces We Are Having a ‘Savage Summer’

Megan Thee Stallion is about to usher in the summer with some necessary savagery.

In case you missed it, the rapper collaborated with Beyonce for the remix of her hit single, Savage, and everyone can’t stop talking about it.

Now, the Houston rapper says that Bey has approved a Savage Summer, which, apparently, is the theme of this year’s summer, just like her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ last year.

Check out her tweets below:

Related Posts

kylie jenner

Kylie Jenner Takes Legal Action Against Company Over ‘Stormi Couture’ Trademark

April 30, 2020

R. Kelly’s Ex Drops Freestyle Referencing Singer, Plans to Expose Him

April 30, 2020

Gabrielle Union Says She Once Told Steph and Ayesha Curry to Break Up

April 30, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *