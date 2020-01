Megan Thee Stallion and Normani have finally released their highly anticipated collaboration, “Diamonds.” They also dropped off a music video for the song.

The duo released the song on Thursday night, and it reportedly will be featured on the upcoming soundtrack for DC Comics’ new film, Birds of Prey. The collaboration was first teased last month when Megan shared stills from the video shoot with her social media followers.

Check out the video of the song below: