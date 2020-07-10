Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion and Her Friends Twerk Up a Storm for Instagram

ukamaka

Megan Thee Stallion gave fans a lot to talk about after she and her friends were spotted twerking up a storm in a pool.

The video was recorded by a male friend, who made sure to give fans a full view of their women’s thong-clad curvy behind. And as usual, this stirred a heated conversation, with some righteous lot criticising the rapper for “doing too much.” Some also mentioned that Megan is allowed to get away with twerking, while Lizzo is often dragged for it.

Whatever be the case, the women are living the best of their lives, while fans are having a field either enjoying the video or arguing about it.

Check them out below:

