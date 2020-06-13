Megan thee Stallion Advocates for Pursuing Higher Education Among the New Generation

Megan thee stallion is giving her two cents regarding the awakening happening all over the United States.

The ‘Savage’ crooner has urged the new generation (generation Z) to pursue higher education, noting that there’s a need for individuals with a core moral fibre to ascend to the position of doctors, lawyers, etc..

Taking to Twitter to share her thoughts, Megan wrote;

“Although school is not for everyone, do not let people discourage you from pursuing a higher education.

“We need the upcoming generation with better mindsets to become our lawyers, judges, doctors, etc..

“We need GOOD people with real morals and values in high places”.

