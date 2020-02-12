Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Her 2015 Arrest and Mugshot

Megan Thee Stallion has taken to her Instagram to address her mugshot from 2015 which began making the rounds on the internet yesterday.

Per Complex, the rumour was that the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper was taken to jail for fighting. Now, she has said it was because of a public fight that took place with her then-boyfriend.

“It was toxic,” she said in her Instagram video, explaining her relationship at that time. “It was fun at the time, but it was very toxic. But I was young and I thought that toxic s—t was cute, but it’s not! Do not let a n—a put hands on you, and don’t put your hands on no n—a … I was really trying to keep the peace, keep it player, because we in a public environment.”

She says her ex then took her phone and smashed it on the ground before also stomping it. She further states that a witness called the cops who came at about the time she started to fight back, which made her “look like the aggressor.”

She says they continued their argument in front of the cops, and that she was asked by those police if her boyfriend hit her. She says she denied that he did to prevent him from going to jail, but that he didn’t follow that lead.

“The laws asked that n—a if I hit him and he said, ‘Yeah! She hit me in the eye.’ Bitch, you got to know they sent me straight to jail! Them hoes cuffed me, I ain’t never been cuffed in my life,” she said.

She went on to say she was in jail for two days before being released. The case was dismissed in April 2016 after the boyfriend failed to show in court.