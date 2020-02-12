Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Her 2015 Arrest and Mugshot

Megan Thee Stallion has taken to her Instagram to address her mugshot from 2015 which began making the rounds on the internet yesterday.
Per Complex, the rumour was that the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper was taken to jail for fighting. Now, she has said it was because of a public fight that took place with her then-boyfriend.
“It was toxic,” she said in her Instagram video, explaining her relationship at that time. “It was fun at the time, but it was very toxic. But I was young and I thought that toxic s—t was cute, but it’s not! Do not let a n—a put hands on you, and don’t put your hands on no n—a … I was really trying to keep the peace, keep it player, because we in a public environment.”
She says her ex then took her phone and smashed it on the ground before also stomping it. She further states that a witness called the cops who came at about the time she started to fight back, which made her “look like the aggressor.”
She says they continued their argument in front of the cops, and that she was asked by those police if her boyfriend hit her. She says she denied that he did to prevent him from going to jail, but that he didn’t follow that lead.
“The laws asked that n—a if I hit him and he said, ‘Yeah! She hit me in the eye.’ Bitch, you got to know they sent me straight to jail! Them hoes cuffed me, I ain’t never been cuffed in my life,” she said.
She went on to say she was in jail for two days before being released. The case was dismissed in April 2016 after the boyfriend failed to show in court.
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne ______________________ #Roommates, it looks like #MeganTheeStallion felt like she had some explaining to do after her mugshot from 2015 resurfaced. Meg hopped on live to explain a situation between her and an ex-boyfriend she had when she was 19. ___________________ Apparently, Megan was at #SXSW, and found out that same day that her manssss cheated on her AND fathered a child with a woman he claimed to have slept with only one time. Apparently, when Megan found out they began arguing and the dispute turned violent. _________________ She explains during the live, that the argument spilled into the street and people who were around called the cops. Unfortunately for her, when she began to swing at him, cops stopped her in her tracks and had more than enough evidence to lock her up! To add insult to injury, her former boo admitted that she— read more at theshaderoom.com