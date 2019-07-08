Megan Rapinoe Quotes Nipsey Hussle in Celebratory World Cup Post

Congratulations again to Megan Rapinoe and the US Women’s National Team!

The American footballers won the World Cup, while Rapinoe won the two trophies: the World Cup’s best goalscorer and player, after netting a penalty kick in the US 2-0 Finals win over The Netherlands.

And to celebrate, the US Captain took to her Instagram to share a humble Nipsey Hussle quote in which she also warned the soccer-playing world that she’s far from done.

“Ain’t really trip on the credit, I just paid all of my dues. I just respected the game, now my name all in the news,” she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her holding the Golden Ball and Boot statues. “Trippin’ on all of my moves, quote me on this, got a lot more to prove.”

She closed the quote from Nipsey’s “Hussle & Motivate” with a mention of the late rapper and the hashtag #tmc, a reference to Nipsey’s motto “The Marathon Continues.”

Rapinoe won the hearts of many after she shared her frak disapproval of Donald Trump, telling the press that she would not go to the White House if they were invited.

“I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending [their] platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn’t feel the same way and doesn’t fight for same things that we fight for,” she told the New York Post.

See her celebratory post below: