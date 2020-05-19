Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Split Nearly After 10 Years

Brian Austin Green has confirmed suspicions that he and Megan Fox have split.

In a new episode of his podcast titled Context, the “Beverly Hills 90210” star admitted that himself and the “Transformer” actress called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Fans had been speculating that the couple had issues after photos of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit the internet.

In the new episode of the podcast With Brian Austin Green released Monday, Green said;

“She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me.’”

Fox had this conversation with her husband after she returned from filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, which also stars Machine Gun Kelly.

“I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset with her, because she didn’t ask to feel that way,” he said.

“It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. And so we talked about it a little more and said, let’s separate a little bit… and so we did.”

“Since the end of the year, we’ve really been trying to be apart and figure out what life is now.”

Fox had previously filed for divorce in August 2015, but the pair reunited soon after. The couple shares sons Journey River, Bodhi Ransom, and Noah Shannon.