Meet Torna! The New Beast From the East

Every now and again, an exciting new artist comes around who just demands your undivided attention. It could be because of their charisma, their intelligence, their music, affiliations or any number of reasons. In the case of Torna, his undeniable appeal is his bars, first and foremost, closely followed by the energy with which he delivers them.

Torna, who recently signed to 100 Crowns, an imprint of Chocolate City – and stole the show on AQ and Loose Kaynon’s “Gang Gang” with a phenomenal feature – is definitely one to watch. And with this new single, “P.O.C (Point of Correction)”, he is putting Nigeria’s hip-hop community on notice.

P.O.C is fast-paced, energetic and fiery, and Torna is uncompromising with his delivery, even letting off a few extra bars when the beat cuts off at the end. What a time to be a fan of Nigerian hip-hop!

Listen to “P.O.C (Point of Correction)”: fanlink.to/TornaPOC

SoundCloud

Audiomack

