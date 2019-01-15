At the just-concluded 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony, a notable number of actresses stepped out on the red carpet in trousers, and fashion critics believe that it reflected a feminine force.

They include Elsie Fisher, best young actress winner for her role in Eighth Grade, who wore a bow-bedecked Thom Browne tux and bow tie; America Ferrera who shone so bright in a black jumpsuit by A.L.C., the look complete with a Theory jacket, Jimmy Choo shoes and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Claire Foy, who won the #SeeHer award winner for her strong portrayal of female characters, rocked a custom jumpsuit with a diamante-embellished, gossamer top and tailored bottom by designer Hedi Slimane for Celine, and she completed the lewk with Jimmy Choo sandals and Ana Khouri jewelry. Rachel Brosnahan, who won best actress winner for her starring role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, wore a white Carolina Herrera suit with oversize bow trim, strappy silver sandals by Jimmy Choo and Nikos Khoulis earrings. And so many others. From Claire Foy, Rachel Brosnahan and Julia Roberts, meet the women who all wore trousers on the red carpet, as shared by The Hollywood Reporter: