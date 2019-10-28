Meet the Pastor’s daughter who married 3 men!

In the age of gender equality and women liberation, a Pastor’s daughter has taken the stakes a couple notches higher by marrying three men and living with them in a compound.

36-year-old Ann Grace Aguti, a Ugandan and daughter of Pastor Peter Ogwang alias Ikwenyar of Christ Foundation Ministries, is in a polyandry marriage with Richard Alich, John Peter Oluka and Michael Enyaku, the Sunday Vision reported.

The men regard Aguti as the head of the family, dine together during meals and obey her instructions…including observing the conjugal rights roster!

And as the caring head of the house, she has allocated three of the seven tiny huts in her compound to the three men.

Alich, a retired police officer and widower with 10 grown-up children, met Aguti when she was returning home from Brac Uganda, Ngora branch, where she had gone to process a loan.

“Her bicycle had developed a mechanical problem, so I offered to repair it. In the process, one thing led to another and I found myself here,” Alich said in the Sunday Vision report.

Oluka, alias Abaafu, is a fairly well-off peasant, who has a home in the same village. He said that being from the same village, he knew Aguti had a number of men. However, Oluka became one of her husbands after they met at a swamp and he joked about joining the harem.

“And that was it. She allocated me a hut,” he said. “We have lived harmoniously for close to a year now. I have no problem with my co-husbands. The consensus among us is that mummy (Aguti) determines the duty (sex) roster and her decision is final.”

Enyaku is a senior bachelor, who also has land and a home in another village. Enyaku said he was the first among the current husbands to arrive in Aguti’s home and believes he is the favourite.

“When I came to her home, I found other men already husbanding her, but she chased them away because she reserves the right to admit anyone of her choice. I also strongly believe her pregnancy is mine.”

Aguti, who is a mother of three, is currently six months pregnant. She earns a living by selling cooked cow trotters (emolokony). It is not clear who the father of her pregnancy is because Enyaku is not the only one claiming responsibility.

It is said that Aguti also has a host of other lovers.

Aguti said she should not be taken for a village whore because she is not.

“I was married before in a manner my clansmates want. But my desire is to have a tender loving husband, who can provide all my needs as a housewife. My husband was useless and I remained the breadwinner. When I left him, I started looking for that special someone, but I have not yet found him because even now, I have to feed the men that I have. So, my search continues!”