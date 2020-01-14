Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire entrepreneur, has kicked off a campaign in which he’ll select a “female partner” to take on a journey around the moon with him, Verge is reporting.

Per the outlet, Maezawa is slated to be the first rider to take a trip on SpaceX’s future deep-space rocket. And on Maezawa’s website, he shared details of his “serious matchmaking documentary” called Full Moon Lovers, which will air on the Japanese streaming service AbemaTV.

“[Maezawa] has a long-held dream of going into space,” that website says. “He wants to visit such a special place together with a special someone.”

The site further goes on to state that the 44-year-old Maezawa is doing this because, despite all his professional success, pangs of loneliness are now seeping into his brain.

“I’m sure I’ve been able to acquire my share of money, social status, and fame along the way,” the site reads. “But now I’m restarting my life. I’m 44 now. As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman.

“While it’s something that is taken for granted by everyone, it’s something that I haven’t quite been able to do until now. When I got the offer to go on this program, I was first taken over by emotions of embarrassment and pride, and I thought about refusing the offer. The more I thought about it, however, I started to think a chance like this might not come around again.

“I started to think that this was a good chance to seriously face up to the idea of “continuing to love one woman” which I’d only really had a hazy image about. I made my decision and finally decided to go on the program.I want to find a “life partner”. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space.”

And he listed the requirements to apply:

・Single women aged 20 or over ・Bright personality and always positive ・Interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it ・Want to enjoy life to the fullest ・Be someone who wishes for world peace

Meanwhile, Forbes pegged Maezawa as being worth around $2 billion.

Other greatest and eccentric hits of his include paying more than $110 million for a painting in 2017, and also being the author of the most retweeted tweet in history (more than 4 million RTs) for saying that he’d split 1 billion yen (about $9.1 million) amongst 1,000 random people who retweeted that message. That actually happened last week.

And check out his tweet below:

[WANTED!!!]

Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?#MZ_looking_for_love https://t.co/R5VEMXwggl pic.twitter.com/mK6fIJDeiv — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 12, 2020